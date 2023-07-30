NASCAR Cup: three car chiefs ejected after inspection issues at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Ross Chastain, the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley each failed inspection twice prior to NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond (Va.) Raceway Saturday. All three cars passed inspection on their third attempts and met spec prior to practice and qualifying.

But the multiple inspection failures led to the loss of pit selection for the three teams and the ejections of all three car chiefs — David Fero (No. 1), Matt Barndt (No. 9) and Jaron Antley (No.31).

All three drivers were allowed to keep their starting positions for Sunday’s Cook Out 400. Elliott qualified fourth, Chastain 19th and Haley 28th.

