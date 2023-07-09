NASCAR Cup: three cars fail inspection twice at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Kyle Busch, the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley each failed inspection twice ahead of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. As a result, each team lost its pit selection and a member of its team for the remainder of the Quaker State 400 weekend.

The Nos. 8 and 23 teams lost car chiefs Clay Alexander and Zachary Marquardt and the No. 31 team list engineer Garrett Peterson ahead of Sunday’s race.

All three cars passed inspection on the third attempt.

