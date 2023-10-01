NASCAR Cup: three cars have inspection issues at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Three NASCAR Cup Series cars — the No. 2 Team Penske Ford of Austin Cindric, the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Todd Gilliland and the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Ryan Preece — failed inspection twice at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

As a result, No. 2 car chief Cody Sauls, No. 38 car chief Lucas Tucker, and No. 41 car chief Anthony Cardamone were ejected from the Talladega garage and pit areas for the remainder of the race weekend. The three teams also lost their pit selections for Sunday’s race.

Fords dominated qualifying Saturday, claiming seven of the top-10 starting spots. Cindric qualified seventh. The YellaWood 500 is the second race of the round of 12 of the playoffs. None of the drivers whose cars had issues getting through inspection are playoff drivers.

