NASCAR Cup: tire test hints return to Indy oval

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is hinting at a return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval course in 2024 with a Goodyear tire test on the circuit Monday and Tuesday. NASCAR Cup Series drivers Alex Bowman (Chevrolet), Chase Briscoe (Ford) and Ty Gibbs (Toyota) are the drivers participating in the two-day test that is closed to the public.

“We’ll make a decision later this summer on what 2024 will look like,” IMS President Doug Boles said, according to Indianapolis radio station WIBC. “Once they test, that will be a good time to sit down and talk about, ‘Do we come back to the oval or do we keep this weekend format?’”

Next season will mark the 30th anniversary of the inaugural Brickyard 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS. The first race was won by eventual NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon. NASCAR’s top series raced on the Indy oval through 2020 before a move to the facility’s infield road course because of lackluster racing on the oval.

Kevin Harvick won the last two Cup Series races on the oval.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced on the IMS oval between 2012 and 2019 after a move from Indianapolis Raceway Park across town. The Xfinity Series moved to the IMS road course in 2020.

