NASCAR Cup: tire tests planned at COTA, Phoenix

By AMANDA VINCENT

Goodyear has two NASCAR tire tests planned for this month at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and Phoenix Raceway. The two-day test at COTA is slated for the next week, and the test at Phoenix, also a two-day test is planned for later in the month.

The COTA test will include one car of each manufacturer with participating teams/drivers chosen by the manufacturers. Kyle Busch is expected to represent Chevrolet, Tyler Reddick is expected to drive the Toyota and Austin Cindric the Chevrolet. Busch is embarking on his first season at Richard Childress Racing as driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet. He replaces Reddick, there, as Reddick is the new driver of the No. 45 Toyota at 23XI Racing. Cindric is set for his second full Cup Series season as driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Manufacturers will be allowed to chose two cars apiece to participate in the Phoenix test.

The Cup Series will take on Phoenix Raceway in an official race capacity on March 12 and also end its 2022 season there Nov. 5. COTA plays host to the series on March 26.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Are you a fan of COTA? Show your COTA love with this T-shirt from BreakingT.