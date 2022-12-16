NASCAR Cup: Todd Gilliland gets new crew chief

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 First Phase Credit Card Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Front Row Motorsports has named Ryan Bergenty the new crew chief for Todd Gilliland on the No. 38 Ford team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. He replaces Seth Barbour, who has been promoted to the position of FRM Technical Director.

“Although the number will be the same on our No. 38 Ford Mustang, we have major changes heading into 2023,” Gilliland said. “I know that Ryan will help elevate our program and give us a fresh start. Having a full season in the Cup Series under my belt, I feel that I’m better prepared, too. I’m ready to go.”

Bergenty has been with FRM since 2021 as car chief on the No. 34 team of Michael McDowell. With that team, Bergenty was part of a 2021 Daytona 500 win. McDowell posted a career-best 12 top-10 finishes in 2022.

Last season was Gilliland’s rookie season in the Cup Series. He posted a top-five and two top-10 finishes in 2022.

