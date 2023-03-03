NASCAR Cup: Todd Gilliland in third FRM car at Talladega

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gilliland has put together a full schedule of NASCAR Cup Series racing in 2023 with the addition of plans to drive a third entry for Front Row Motorsports at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23. He’ll drive the No. 36 FRM Ford in that race.

“I wanted to ensure that Todd raced the full season in the NASCAR Cup Series this year,” Carl Ruedebusch, owner of N29 Capital Partners, LLC and Ruedebusch Development and Construction, said. “He has proven that he can compete with the best of the best and be successful. We are thankful to Front Row Motorsports for making this opportunity available for Todd to reunite with his old teammates and friend Chris Lawson to race for a win at Talladega.”

One of Ruedebusch’s companies will be Gilliland’s sponsor on the No. 36 at Talladega.

“I really want to thank Carl Ruedebusch for everything he has done for me,” Gilliland said. “It is not just this year, but last year, and being a good friend to our family. Also, it’s important to be clear that Bob Jenkins (FRM owner) has put more resources into my career than anyone outside my family. It was unfortunate that I can’t race all 36 races with FRM, but the team is working hard to build my program for the future. For now, I want to thank all our partners and especially Carl Ruedebusch for working together to make this happen. We will now put this behind us and go race to win.”

Gilliland started the year planning to drive the No. 38 for Front Row in all 36 points-paying Cup Series races this season, but ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500, the race team announced NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Zane Smith would drive the No. 38 in a handful of Cup races.

Smith was given the driver’s seat of the No. 38 for races at Phoenix Raceway on March 12, Talladega on April 23, Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 28, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 11, Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 8.

After losing full-time status with FRM, Gilliland struck a deal with Rick Ware Racing for all races he was displaced by Smith at Front Row, except the Talladega race. Riley Herbst already had a deal with RWR for Talladega.

