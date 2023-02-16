NASCAR Cup: Todd Gilliland piecing together full schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gilliland went from full-time to part-time status as driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series as the race team announced Zane Smith would drive the car in a handful of races this season. But Gilliland is working toward a full schedule of Cup racing, courtesy of a deal with Rick Ware Racing.

Gilliland has signed on to drive the No. 15 RWR Ford in five races this season. His deals with FRM and RWR leave Gilliland without a ride for only one Cup Series race this season at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April. Riley Herbst is slated to drive the No. 15 in that race while Smith pilots the No. 38.

“I’m going to run for Rick Ware Racing in the 15 car for five of the six,” Gilliland said. “At Talladega, Riley Herbst is in the 15, so that’s a hopefully. Not set on that one yet. I’m really thankful for those guys to give me a chance. I’m excited to still be at the race track racing something.”

While Gilliland drives the No. 38 for Front Row for most of the season, he’ll drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware at Phoenix Raceway in March, in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May, at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June, Texas Motor Speedway in September and the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in October.

