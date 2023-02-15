NASCAR Cup: Todd Gilliland to share seat with Zane Smith

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gilliland headed into 2023 expecting to be the full-time driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports this season, just as he was in his rookie NASCAR Cup Series season of 2022. But the race team recently announced a change to those plans, assigning reigning NASCAR Truck Series champion Zane Smith to the No. 38 driver’s seat for five of the 36 races that make up the Cup Series season.

“It was a shock when they told me, and I’m disappointed,” Gilliland said via Twitter (@ToddGilliland_). “We’re working really hard to still be behind the wheel for the races I will be missing and plan on putting our best food forward all season.”

Smith actually is slated to contest six Cup Series races for FRM this year, but he’ll attempt to qualify the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 19, in a No. 36 third entry for the race team.

Smith plans to race the No. 38 at Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in April, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June, Texas Motor Speedway in September and Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in October.

“I’m fortunate to have a great sponsor of Centene’s stature to step up and support me and Front Row Motorsports as I look to gain racing experience in the NASCAR Cup Series while, at the same time, defending the NASCAR Craftsman title,” Smith said.

Gilliland still is expected to drive the No. 38 in the races Smith isn’t in the car.

Smith also plans to defend his Truck Series title. This season will be his second with Front Row in the Truck Series.

Smith made his Cup Series driver last season at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis as substitute driver for Chris Buescher at Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing when Buescher was sidrlined by COVID-19. He finished 17th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).