NASCAR Cup: Todd Gordon returns to work with Jimmie Johnson

By AMANDA VINCENT

Todd Gordon will be Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief for Johnson’s return to NASCAR Cup Series racing, on a part-time basis, with the No. 48 Legacy Motor Club team co-owned by Johnson, Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher.

“I’m really looking forward to working with another champion that still has the desire to compete and win at the highest level,” Gordon said. “In my conversations with Jimmie, I found we both miss the competition – but don’t want the grind of a full-time schedule – so this is a great opportunity for us to still race and help Legacy Motor Club build on the success they saw in 2022.”

Johnson is a seven-time Cup Series champion who retired from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season. He raced in the NTT IndyCar Series the last two seasons.

Gordon was absent from the NASCAR scene last after stepping away from crew chief duties at the end of 2021.

Gordon spent his entire career as a Cup Series crew chief (2012-2021), to date, with Team Penske, most recently working with driver Ryan Blaney. He was paired with Blaney for two years after a crew chief swap that separated Gordon from driver Joey Logano after the 2019 season.

Gordon has 25 wins in 355 races as a Cup Series crew chief and guided Logano to the 2018 series championship.

Johnson’s full 2023 race schedule hasn’t been announced, but he has revealed that he will attempt to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 19, and the inaugural Chicago street race on July 2.

