NASCAR Cup: Tommy Baldwin joins RWR as Competition Director

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Cup Series crew chief and team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. has been named the new Competition Director of Cup Series team Rick Ware Racing. Baldwin actually assumed the position ahead of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on April 9.

“What I like about Rick Ware is he’s a racer, pure and simple,” Baldwin said. “If it goes fast on two or four wheels, he wants to be part of it in some capacity. I’m a third-generation racer and understand what it’s like to run and operate a team. I’ve known Rick and Robby (Benton, RWR President) a long time, and this is a role I’m looking forward to with the team.

“My immediate goals are to see how we can improve now, and how it can continue growing into the future. This team has a lot of determination and talent, we just need to start putting the numbers on the board to show it all.”

Baldwin was a crew chief at the Cup level between 1997 and 2020. He won four races with driver Ward Burton at Bill Davis Racing between 1999 and 2002. He won an additional race with Kasey Kahne and car owner Ray Evernham at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in 2005.

Baldwin owned his own Cup Series team, Tommy Baldwin Racing, between 2009 and 2020. His team entered 425 races with drivers including Dave Blaney, David Reutimann, J.J. Yeley, Michael Annett, Reed Sorenson, Regan Smith and Alex Bowman, among others. The team posted two best race finishes of third with Blaney at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2011 and Smith at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in 2016.

The aim of Baldwin’s hiring include taking better advantage of RWR’s technical alliance with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing by giving RWR, an organization that competes in multiple racing series, a NASCAR-specific voice.

“Tommy and I had discussed him joining us before, but we didn’t have the tools, infrastructure and support in place like we do currently,” team owner Rick Ware said. “Now we have what’s needed to utilize someone with his racing pedigree. This is a healthy move for our team and he’s already making an impact with all he brings to RWR.”

