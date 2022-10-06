NASCAR Cup: Toyota takes blame for Kyle Busch’s early elimination

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, exits the track to his hauler after an engine failure during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch made an uncharacteristically early exit from the 2022 playoffs, failing to advance beyond the opening round. He suffered two engine failures in the three-race round of 16, or first round, of the playoffs. As a result, Toyota accepted blame for Busch’s early championship elimination.

“There’s nothing I can do. I’ve apologized to Kyle. I’ve apologized to (car owner Joe) Gibbs. This is on us and hated that we let them down,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the source of the problem was found and changes were made to improve the championship chances of Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates and the Toyota drivers remaining in the playoffs.

“Whether we’re so fortunate enough to possibly win a championship with either Christopher or Denny later this year, I’m still going to be haunted by what happened, not just in Bristol, but Darlington as well,” Wilson said. “Two engine failures across three weeks is unheard of. It’s unacceptable.”

Toyota didn’t suffer an engine failure throughout the entire 2021 season.

Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway is the elimination race in the playoff round of 12. Hamlin heads into the race fourth in the standings, 21 points ahead of Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric, the two drivers tied for eighth and ninth in the standings. Bell is 11th, 33 points behind Briscoe and Cindric. Eight drivers will advance to the next round.

