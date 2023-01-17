NASCAR Cup: Travis Pastrana to attempt Daytona 500

By AMANDA VINCENT

Travis Pastrana hopes to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2023 season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. He’ll drive the No. 67 Toyota, a third entry for 23XI Racing. That car does not have a charter, so Pastrana will have to race his way into the Daytona 500.

“We’re excited to welcome Travis to the team as he competes for a spot in the Daytona 500,” 23XI Racing Presiddnt Steve Lauletta said. “He is one of the most well-known and well-decorated action sports athletes of all time, and we’re looking forward to helping him in his quest to race in the Daytona 500. Attracting a driver of Travis’ stature speaks volumes to the success 23XI Racing has had in our first two seasons and points to the positive direction in which we are headed. Aside from the opportunity to introduce Travis’ dedicated fanbase to 23XI and NASCAR, this race also provides a chance for more of our team members to expand their responsibilities as we continue to grow and strengthen the team.”

Eric Phillips will be crew chief for the motocross, supercross and rally racing legend.

Pastrana has experience in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck series, including the full 2013 Xfinity Series schedule with Roush Fenway Racing. He finished 10th in the 2013 Xfinity season-opener at Daytona. Pastrana has four-career top-10 in 42-career Xfinity races.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to race in the Daytona 500,” Pastrana said. “It’s the one event every year that all my friends and family come together to watch at our buddy Dale’s house, and it’s an event I’ve wanted to race my entire life. My first supercross win came at Daytona when I was 16 years old, and I qualified third at Daytona for the Xfinity series in 2013. That race didn’t end up well, but I was able to finish 10th despite the fact I crossed the finish line backward through the infield grass at 180 mph. Trying to earn one of the very few remaining spots in qualifying for the biggest race I’ve ever had the opportunity to compete in will not be an easy task, but I’m confident the 23XI team will give me a car that belongs in the show and truly believe I have the skills to get it there. It was very important for me to put my best foot forward and I’m happy to undertake this endeavor with the 23XI Toyota team. They are always competitive at superspeedways, so I know we will be strong when we get to Daytona. All my friends, family and long-lost relatives plan to be there and I’m looking forward to sharing the moment with all my fans and my partners at Black Rifle Coffee Company, too.”

Pastrana’s most recent NASCAR national-level races were two Truck Series races in 2020. In all, he has five-career Truck Series starts.

