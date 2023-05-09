NASCAR Cup: two Penske crew members suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT
Two members of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske pit crew, Keiston France and Patrick Gray, have been suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series events after a wheel came off Cindric’s car during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.
Cindric hit the wall after suffering a flat tire on lap 108 of the Kansas race. As a result, a wheel broke and came off the car.
France and Gray will only be suspended for one points-paying race May 14 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The other event for which they’ll be suspended will be the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 21.
