NASCAR Cup: two Penske crew members suspended

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two members of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske pit crew, Keiston France and Patrick Gray, have been suspended for two NASCAR Cup Series events after a wheel came off Cindric’s car during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

Cindric hit the wall after suffering a flat tire on lap 108 of the Kansas race. As a result, a wheel broke and came off the car.

France and Gray will only be suspended for one points-paying race May 14 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The other event for which they’ll be suspended will be the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on May 21.

