NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon enters Coke 600 with revamped team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Dillon is on the entry list for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He’ll drive the No. 50 Chevrolet in the longest race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series season.

The No. 50 is being fielded by Team AmeriVet, owned by part of the ownership group of The Money Team Racing that also was co-owned by former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather is not affiliated with Team AmeriVet.

“We are incredibly excited to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series and could not have asked for a better event than the Coca-Cola 600 to mark our team’s rebrand,” Team AneriVet co-owner Rebecca Auchmoody said. “Ty Dillon’s experience and our team’s dedication set the stage for a promising start. We’re here to compete and make our mark.”

TMT fielded a No. 50 entry for six races between 2022 and 2023 — three with Kaz Grala as driver and three with Conor Daly. The team’s best finish was a 23rd with Grala at Charlotte in 2022.

Dillon is competing full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season as driver of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet. He is 19th in the driver standings with one top-10 in the first 10 races of 2024.

Dillon contested two of the first 13 races of the Cup Series season from behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. So far this season, he has a best finish of 16th at Texas Motor Speedway.

Dillon has 240-career Cup Series starts since 2014, resulting in two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. He competed full-time in the series from 2017 through 2020 and, again, in 2022 and 2023.

“I’m looking forward to making another start in the Cup Series,” Dillon said. “The Come 600 is always a special weekend and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity and hopefully growing this program for the future.”

