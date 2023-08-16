NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon finishes 2023 with Bono Manion as crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin “Bono” Manion is finishing the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season as interim crew chief for Ty Dillon on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports team. He replaced Kevin Bellicourt ahead of the Richmond (Va.) Raceway event that was rain-delayed to July 31.

“We really want that car to get going and, unfortunately, we had to make a change,” Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “We’ve agonized watching and waiting for the results to mirror the effort Ty and the 77 team puts into their program. Expectations are a funny thing. They’re a blessing and a curse and, for whatever reasons, those expectations aren’t being met. We all know, Kevin Bellicourt included, what happens at this point of the season when we are where we are in the overall standings. Kevin has put in a lot of hard work and has been with us from the beginning of our journey, so this decision was difficult and not taken lightly.



“At the end of the day, we are what our results say we are. We need a spark to give this team every opportunity to progress and ultimately succeed. We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone as accomplished as Bono already in-house. That said, we admit, it might not change the trajectory of the season for the No. 77 team. However, doing nothing, although tidier and more comfortable, especially with the relationships involved, clearly is not an option for us anymore, and we are keen to see improvement. There is a lot of racing left in 2023 and it’s imperative that we’re raising the bar every week.”

The move puts Manion atop the No. 77 pit box for 14 of the final 15 Cup Series races of 2023. He’ll miss the regular-season finale at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, as he’ll be tending to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series duties elsewhere. In the three races since Manion assumed crew-chief duties, Dillon has a best finish of 20th at Michigan International Speedway.

Dillon is 32nd in the driver points standings after 24 races with a best finish of 14th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Manion has five wins in 357 races as a Cup Series crew chief since 2003. All those wins came with the No. 1 team of Earnhardt Ganassi-turned-Chip Ganassi Racing, one with Martin Truex Jr. as driver and the other four with Jamie McMurray between 2007 and 2013.

Manion also won two Xfinity championships as a crew chief in that series with Truex as driver in 2004 and 2005. Manion is a race-winning crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series with 17 Xfinity wins and nine wins in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on X (formerly Twitter) @autoracingdaily.