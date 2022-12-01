NASCAR Cup: Ty Dillon joins Spire Motorsports

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spire Moyorsports will have a single full-time driver in each of its NASCAR Cup Series entries in 2023. Ty Dillon has joined the team to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet as a teammate to Corey LaJoie, driver of the No. 7.

“There’s little doubt that we raised some eyebrows when we entered the sport as race-team owners,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said. “We knew that we needed to learn how to crawl before we attempted to walk and eventually run. We’ve been quite fortunate to build a strong foundation for Spire Motorsports over the past several years. That’s a testament to the people of Spire Motorsports, and Corey LaJoie, Ryan Sparks and Kevin Bellicourt have been the bedrock of this organization.



“The next step in our progression is to add an equally capable full-time driver for the No. 77 team, and we’ve found just that individual in Ty Dillon. Clearly, the path that T.J. (Puchyr, Dpire Motorsports co-owner) and I have taken to be here today has been atypical. We have great respect for our contemporaries in the sport, and we are humbled to be among them. Collectively, we’ve been fortunate to serve a lot of functions and roles in racing over the past 20 years. That allows us to have a great appreciation and perspective of what it takes to be successful in this super-competitive environment. We’re very proud of what every member of the organization has helped us build.”

Kevin Bellicourt will be Dillon’s crew chief. Bellicourt previously worked with multiple drivers as crew chief on the No. 77.

Dillon drove for Petty GMS Motorsports in 2022 but was released by that team at the end of the season in favor of Noah Gragson. Dillon posted a single top-10 finish last season. In 202-career Cup Series starts, Dillon has two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes driving for teams including Richard Childress Racing, Leavine Family Racing and Germain Racing.

“I’m thankful for this opportunity, a new beginning with a very hungry team that is excited for the future,” Dillon said. “Spire Motorsports has been growing year after year, when you look at the way that Corey and the No. 7 team has developed to be competitive. The organization is heading in the right direction, and I’m excited to be a part of bringing the No. 77 up to where Corey has been running. Hopefully, we raise the whole level of competition together.



“I’m excited to be a teammate. To me, as a team, high tides raise all ships and I want to be a part of all of us being successful. One person doesn’t have to fail for the other to be successful, and I’m looking forward to us, as Spire Motorsports, growing and bringing the program to new heights.”

