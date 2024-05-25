NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs claims first pole at Charlotte

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.355-second/183.955 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Saturday, Ty Gibbs claimed the pole for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600. It’s Gibbs’ first-career pole in the Cup Series.

“It’s really cool to get my first pole in the Coca-Cola 600. I’m super excited,” Gibbs said. “I hope I can turn it into my first win tomorrow.”

William Byron qualified second to start alongside Gibbs on the front row. Byron was fastest in practice prior to qualifying, despite a spin.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports combined to claim the first six positions on the race starting grid. Gibbs’ JGR teammates Christopher Bell and Martin Ttuex Jr. qualified third and fourth to start in row two. Byron’s HMS teammates Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman qualified fifth and sixth.

All four Hendrick cars advanced to round two of qualifying and claimed top-10 race starting spots. Kyle Larson qualified 10th.

Truex was fastest among group B drivers in the opening round of qualifying with a 29.524-second/182.902 mph lap. Tyler Reddick and Bell recorded mirroring laps of 29.714 seconds/181.733 mph to lead group A.

In round two, Reddick qualified eighth, but he won’t start there Sunday. Instead, he’ll have to drop to the back for the initial green flag. He’ll also have to serve a pass-through penalty on pit road right after the start of the race, because his team was caught making an adjustment to the car’s underwing after inspection.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 include Ross Chastain in seventh and Michael McDowell in ninth.

McDowell was the only Ford driver to advance to round two of qualifying.

“It’s great. I’m really proud of everybody,” McDowell said. “We made a great effort, there, because we missed it unloading in practice. We were really loose but made good changes. I felt like we got caught up a little bit, and then, you had to go out there and lay down a big lap. I thought my commitment level was high enough on that last run, but obviously not. I had a really good one and two, I felt like, and then, three and four, I had to wait just a little bit on it, and it got away from me a little bit. A top-10 starting spot though for 600 miles, it still matters. There’s a lot of racing, for sure, but track position matters, and I’m glad that we were able to get a Ford Mustang in the top-10, and we’ll make the most of the track position and pit selection, as well.”

Chris Buescher failed to make a qualifying attempt after crashing in practice. He’ll start the race in the back in a backup car.