NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs claims pole at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs claimed his second-career NASCAR Cup Series pole and second pole of the season Saturday at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., with a 52.929-second/170.039 mph lap in the second and final round of qualifying for Sunday’s The Great American Getaway 400. The pole-winning lap was the only lap faster than 53 seconds in round two.

“We’ve had some good luck at Pocono, and I made my debut there two years ago. I like the track and it’s unique,” Gibbs said ahead of the race weekend. “We had a good run on Sunday at Chicago, and our cars have been good. I know our Monster Energy Toyota Camry will be solid on Sunday.”

VIDEO: Gibbs’ post-qualifying press conference

William Byron qualified second to start the race alongside Gibbs on the front row.

Gibbs was fast throughout qualifying, also leading group B drivers in the opening round with a 53.157-second/169.319 mph lap.

In group A, Byron’s round-one lap was second to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman’s 52.899-second/170.136 mph first-round lap. Bowman’s round-one lap was the only lap of the round under 53 seconds and over 170 mph among both groups of cars/drivers.

Bowman wound up sixth on the starting grid after round two.

Byron will be surrounded by Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for the start of Sunday’s race. Gibbs’ JGR teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin claimed second-row starting spots — Truex the third position and Hamlin fourth.

Josh Berry qualified fifth.

Tyler Reddick qualified seventh after running the fastest lap in practice. Ryan Blaney qualified eighth. Zane Smith qualified ninth for his first-career Cup Series top-10 start. Joey Logano qualified 10th.