NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs fire unrelated to 2022 fires

Photo courtesy of Bob Pockrass via Twitter (@BobPockrass)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota caught fire during practice for the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 4, but according to NASCAR, the Gibbs fire was not related to fires that plagued the Next Gen NASCAR Cup Series car last season.

Instead, the fire aboard Gibbs was attributed to an improperly secured muffler.

“Completely isolated incident from the fires we had in 2022,” NASCAR Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Feb. 7. “You know, obviously, we ran mufflers there. We worked closely after that incident with the team. First time at an event with mufflers and the installation wasn’t quite where it needed to be. We worked with the team, we got there after the incident and got it corrected. They got everything tight and where it needed to be.”

Cars ran mufflers at the 2023 Clash that reduced the sound of the car by six to 10 decibels. The mufflers also are expected to be installed on NASCAR Cup Series cars for the inaugural street race in Chicago on July 2.Several cars, specifically Fords, caught fire during races in 2022, the first season for the Next Gen car. Kevin Harvick’s car caught fire during the 2022 Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, and Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton also were among driver experiencing in-race fires last year.

“I’m sure it’s just crappy-ass parts on the race car like we’ve seen so many times,” Harvick said at Darlington. “They haven’t fixed anything. It’s kind of like the safety stuff. We just let it keep going and keep going.”

NASCAR has since made changes in attempts to cut down on tire rubber build-up to reduce the occurrence of fires and to keep fires out of the cockpit.

