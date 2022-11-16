NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs makes full-time move

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, poses with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship trophy after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs will move up to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2023 to fill the seat vacated by Kyle Busch, but instead of driving the No. 18 Toyota, he’ll drive a No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Tuesday. The race team expects to field the No. 18 again at a later date.

Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing for next season after JGR struggled to find him adequate sponsorship to replace the departed M&M Mars.

Gibbs won the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship with his seventh win of the season in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway. In all, Gibbs has 11 wins in 51-career Xfinity starts. The 2022 season was his first full-time Xfinity season after racing part-time in the series in 2021.

“Definitely have made some mistakes in the past and last weekend, but the best thing for me is to move on. And that’s what I did (at Phoenix) in my race, and we won,” Gibbs said of controversies surrounding him, including wrecking then-teammate Brandon Jones for a win in the penultimate race of the season. “Just moving on and learning from my mistakes. I can’t go back and change the past, and if I could, I would. But we can’t do that, and the best thing for me is to learn from it.”

Gibbs also raced in the Cup Series in the second half of 2022 for 22XI Racing as a substitute for the injured Kurt Busch. In 15 Cup races, Gibbs notched a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Chris Gayle, who was Gibbs’ crew chief in the Xfinity Series in 2022, will be Gibbs’ crew chief in the Cup Series next year.

“What we have to remember is, particularly if you contemplate him continuing to drive at the Cup level, he’s still got a lot to learn,” Toyota Racing Development President David Wilson said of Gibbs’ controversial aggressive driving style. “He just turned 20. He’s going to make mistakes. Early in the season, he was not just getting into scraps, but once he got out of the car, he was handling that aggressively. He’s done a much better job handling the emotion once he gets out of the car. But he’s still seeing things that are new to him, and it’s going to be a very dynamic time for him.”

