NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs on Open pole after rain

By AMANDA VINCENT

Qualifying for Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway was rained out near its completion Friday evening, so the starting lineup was set by driver points. Ty Gibbs will start on the pole.

Alex Bowman will start alongside Gibbs on the front row. Chase Briscoe, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and Noah Gragson also will start in the top-five.

All 20 drivers entered in the Open made laps during qualifying, but Briscoe, Bowman and Gibbs — the last three drivers to make attempts — did so in rainy conditions. So their laps were scrubbed.

Gibbs was fastest in a practice session that included Open and All-Star entrants.

The All-Star Open is a preliminary event to the NASCAR All-Star Race, also scheduled for Sunday, and is for drivers not already in the All-Star Race. The top-two finishers of the Open, along with the winner of an online fan vote, will advance to the All-Star Race.

“We had a good run last week at Darlington, and it was a good effort by everyone on the 54 crew,” Gibbs said ahead of All-Star weekend. “Looking forward to the All-Star Open. We need to qualify for the All-Star race, and we did a tire test for Goodyear a couple of months ago at North Wilkesboro. We’ll see what happens, but I know Chris Gayle (crew chief) and 54 boys will bring me a good Monster Energy Toyota Camry XSE.”

Drivers already in the All-Star Race include full-time Cup drivers who are past Series champions or former All-Star Race winners and points-paying race winners since 2023.

Starting the Open in the sixth through 10th positions will be Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, Todd Gilliland, John Hunter Nemechek, Carson Hocevar,

Starting 11th through 20th — Erik Jones, Ryan Preece, Corey LaJoie, Daniel Hemric, Austin Dillon, Justin Haley, Harrison Burton, Kaz Grala, Zane Smith and Timmy Hill.

