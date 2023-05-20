NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs team wins pit-crew competition

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs’ No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew made a four-tire pit stop in 13.012 seconds during the NASCAR All-Star Pit Crew Challenge at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Friday evening. With the fastest, mistake-free pit stop of the event, the No. 54 team won a $100,000 bonus and notched the pole stating spot for Gibbs in Sunday’s All-Star Open, the preliminary race to the NASCAR All-Star Race, also on Sunday.

“It’s really cool,” Gibbs said. “I came in here five years ago and kind of saw it when it was in its earlier stages, so coming back here and seeing it redone is really cool and seeing the asphalt, kind of reminds me of Hickory a little bit. It’s really special. It was definitely really cool to ride up the elevator. It’s a cool experience, for sure.”

Pit crews of drivers in the Open and already qualified for the All-Star Race competed in the pit-crew competition. Results also set the starting grids for two heat races, scheduled for Saturday night, that will set the lineup for the All-Star Race. Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Trackhouse Racing pit crew and Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing crew were second and third in the pit competition, so Suarez will start on the pole for the first heat race and Buescher the second.

