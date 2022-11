NASCAR Cup: Ty Gibbs to miss finale at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates with the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship flag after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs will miss Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series season-finale at Phoenix Raceway because of a family emergency. Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 23 car as the substitute for Gibbs.

Gibbs, who won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship Saturday, has substituted for Kurt Busch in Cup Series competition at 23XI Racing since Busch suffered a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in late July.

Busch has since announced his retirement from full-time competition.

At first, Gibbs drove 23XI’s No. 45 Toyota vacated by Busch but traded cars with Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. ahead of the playoffs. As a result, Gibbs has driven 23XI’s No. 23 Toyota the last nine races.

In 15 Cup Series races with 23XI, Gibbs has a best finish of 10th at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Hemric, now an Xfinity Series driver, competed full-time in the Cup Series for Richard Childress Racing in 2019 and has run part-time in the Cup Series this season. In 46-career Cup Series starts, Hemric has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter at @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).