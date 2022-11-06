NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick cleared to race at Phoenix

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 25: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Redfick has been medically cleared to contest Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season-finale at Phoenix Raceway after leaving the the Oct. 30 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway early because he wasn’t feeling well.

“Update on my current situation,” a statement from Reddick read. “During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack-up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle. After being evaluated in the infield care center, the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take. We are taking those necessary steps to make sure that I am 100 percent before I am cleared to return to racing. I’m feeling better and working hard following the instructions of the medical team.”

After the incident, Reddick said his head flew back into his headrest, and something didn’t feel right,

Reddick told his team over the radio he wasn’t feeling well and pulled his car into the garage. He was, then, treated and released at the track’s infield care center and was evaluated in the week since then.

“After further evaluation, I’m very excited to say that I’ve been cleared to return to racing! I’d like to give thanks to NASCAR and their team for what they’ve done this week to make sure that I’m 100 percent,” Reddick (@TylerReddick) tweeted. “See everyone in Phoenix!”

Sunday’s race at Phoenix will be Reddick’s final race as driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet before moving to 23XI Racing.

Reddick claimed his first three career Cup Series wins this season and made the playoffs but was eliminated in the first round.

