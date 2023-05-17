NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick docked points after Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR penalties issued after the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway weekend that culminated in Sunday’s running of the Goodyear 400 by the NASCAR Cup Series included the reduction of 10 driver and owner points to the No. 45 23XI Racing team of driver Tyler Reddick in the Cup Series.

The No. 45 team was in violation of section 14.11.2.1.A of the NASCAR rule book that refers to added ballast.

Reddick’s car failed inspection twice at Darlington. As a result, crew chief Billy Scott was ejected from the track’s garage and pit areas for the remainder of the race weekend, and Dave Rogers served as fill-in crew chief. The No. 45 team also lost pit selection at Darlington.

Reddick finished the Goodyear 400 in the 22nd position, the final driver on the lead lap.

NASCAR also suspended Nate McBride and Adam Riley, the jack man and rear tire changer on the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones in the Cup Series, for two races after a wheel came off Jones’ car during the Goodyear 400.

The No. 43 team was in violation of section 8.8.10.4.C — “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle” — of the NASCAR rule book.

After Jones wrecked on lap 195, his right-read wheel came off the car and rolled down the backstretch.

Jones was penalized two laps during the race and finished 25th.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).