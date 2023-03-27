NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick dominates, wins at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

After three overtime restarts, Tyler Reddick won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. It was Reddick’s fourth-career NASCAR Cup Series win, his third on a road course.

“I really had to dial it up there at the end to get an advantage,” Reddick said. “I was making mistakes on every single restart. I was able to make it a little better there in the end.”

Kyle Busch and Alex Bowman waged a battled for second in the third overtime, and Busch got the position. Ross Chastain finished fourth, and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Reddick and Byron were the class of the field throughout the race with Reddick leading a race-high 41 laps. Byron led 28 laps. No other driver led more than two laps in the race that was scheduled for 68 laps but extended to 75.

“It means the world,” Reddick said of his latest win. “This whole 23XI team has been working so hard all winter long to make the road course program better. Was extremely motivated to come in here and prove that performance, too. Just so proud of this Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD. Toyota, everybody, all the resources they’ve been putting into this to help turn around the road course program means a lot. I’m out of gas. But I feel a little bit better with Monster Energy.”

Reddick was the leader and Byron second ahead of the first overtime, but on the first overtime restart, Byron lost second to Busch. Byron, then, lost third to Bowman on the second overtime restart and fourth to Chastain on the last restart.

Reddick took the race lead from Byron on lap 39. Reddick and Byron, then, were the top-two off pit road during a lap-41 caution for debris. Joey Logano restarted with the lead on lap 44 after staying out. When the race returned to green, Byron was the first by Logano to retake the lead.

Reddick also got by Logano in short order and retook the lead from Byron on lap 47.

Without enough fuel to get to the checkered flag, Reddick, Byron and other frontrunners pitted during a lap-57 caution for Brad Keselowski. Reddick and Byron restarted sixth and seventh behind a group of drivers, led by Christopher Bell, who stayed out.

Reddick retook the lead on the lap-59 restart, just before a caution when Chastain was slow to get going after a multi-car crash. When the race restarted on lap 62, Byron went from third to the lead. Reddick, then, retook the lead on lap 64.

Pole sitter Byron won the first stage that ended on the second restart at the completion of lap 15. Austin Cindric was second at the end of the stage.

The second caution came on lap 11 when Kyle Larson spun trying to get to pit road after contact from Denny Hamlin. Reddick was the leader at the time of caution but gave up the position to pit.

After starting on the pole, Byron lost the lead to Cindric on a lap-six restart from a lap-two caution for an incident involving a Keselowski spin and contact between Jimmie Johnson and Ty Dillon.

Reddick, then, took the lead from Cindric on lap eight.

Byron, Cindric, A.J. Allmendinger and a few others — seemingly on a two-stop strategy — waited until well into the second 15-lap stage to make their initial pit stops. Byron gave up the lead to pit on lap 24.

Reddick cycled back up to the lead after Byron’s first pit stop and won stage two at the completion of lap 30.

Drivers on a three-stop strategy, including Reddick, began cycling through their second stops on lap 32, turning the lead back over to Byron on lap 34. Allmendinger was second.

Reddick passed Allmendinger for second on lap 37, despite the extra stop, with newer tires.

Cindric finished the race sixth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was seventh, Chris Buescher was eighth, Ty Gibbs ninth and Todd Gilliland 10th.