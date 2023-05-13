NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick loses crew chief at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Billy Scott, crew chief on the No. 45 team of Tyler Reddick at 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, was ejected from the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway garage and pit area Friday after an issue in inspection. He’ll be barred from the garage and pit road for the remainder of the race weekend that culminates in Sunday’s running of the Goodyear 400.

Dave Rogers, 23XI’s Performance Director, will be Reddick’s crew chief for the remainder of the Darlington race weekend that also will include practice and qualifying Saturday.

Rogers is a former Cup Series crew chief with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has 18 wins in 218 races, most of them with Kyle Busch as driver.

Reddick’s car failed inspection twice Friday. The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of Ty Gibbs also failed inspection twice. As a result, Gibbs’ team lost car chief Nate Bellows for the remainder of the race weekend.

