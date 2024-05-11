NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick notches pole at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 28.906-second/ 170.124 mph lap in the second of two laps of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday, Tyler Reddick claimed the pole for Sunday’s Goodyear 400. It’s his seventh-career Cup Series pole but his first of 2024.

“Just really excited to start on the pole. It really does seem like both the 23XI Racing cars are strong,” Reddick said. “I did run in a lot of traffic in practice, so I think we have some work to do, there. It’s really nice to put the work in this week to have that kind of qualifying effort. Last week was tough. We didn’t lack any effort in trying to find ways to have a good week this week.”

VIDEO: Reddick’s post-qualifying press conference

Brad Keselowski qualified second to join Reddick on the front row of the race starting grid.

Both Reddick and Keselowski were joined in the second round by their teammates. Keselowski’s Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing teammate Chris Buescher advanced to round two of qualifying after posting the fastest lap among group A drivers in the opening round — 28.604 seconds/171.920 mph.

Buescher qualified third in round two.

Reddick was second among group A drivers in round one. His 23XI Racing teammate Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. also was second among group B drivers in round one before advancing to qualify eighth.

Group B was led by Reddick and Wallace’s boss, 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. After recording a 28.650-second/171.644 mph lap in round one, Hamlin advanced to qualify seventh.

Hamlin was one of three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to advance to the final round and qualify in the top-10. Teammates Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr. qualified fourth and 10th, respectively.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 include Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson in fifth and sixth and Ross Chastain in ninth.

Chastain barely advanced to the second round from group B. His lap mirrored that of Kyle Busch, the first driver of the group who failed to advance. Chastain took the final advancing position of the group by a tiebreaker — car owner points.

Busch qualified 11th.