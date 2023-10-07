NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick on pole at Roval

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick recorded an 81.214-second/102.839 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, the final race in the round of 12 of the Cup Series playoffs. It’s his second pole of the season and his third-career pole on a road course.

VIDEO: Reddick talks about his Roval pole

“Yeah, this is what we needed to do,” Reddick said “We had hoped and put a lot of effort into this, as all the playoff teams do for this race. For the most part, this is as good of an outcome as possible for the No. 45 team today. Bubba (Wallace) had a solid day, as well, even though he wanted to qualify better in the second round, there. When you look at what both of us need to do tomorrow, we’re taking the right steps.”

Reddick will share the front row for Sunday’s starting grid with Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the race, for an all-Toyota front row.

Reddick’s car co-owner and Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, spun late in the final round, bringing an end to the qualifying session before posting a lap time in round two. Another of Bell and Hamlin’s teammates, Ty Gibbs, hadn’t recorded a final-round lap before Hamlin’s spin, either. As a result, Hamlin and Gibbs wound up ninth and 10th — last among drivers who advanced to round two.

Reddick also was fast in the opening round of qualifying. His 80.925-second/103.207 mph lap in the opening round led group A and was the only lap among those posted in the group under 81 seconds and over 103 mph. A.J. Allmendinger led group B in round one with a 80.856-second/103.295 mph lap. He wound up qualifying sixth in the final round.

Daniel Suarez was the highest-qualifying non-playoff driver in third. Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified fourth to join Reddick in giving 23XI two cars in the first two rows of the Roval starting grid.

Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 included Joey Logano in seventh and Chase Elliott in eighth.

“It’s nice to get something solid that we’ve developed over the last couple of weeks, so that felt good,” Logano said. “We’ve just got to get a little bit faster. The 45 (Reddick) is in a different league right now, not that we can change a whole bunch, but there are enough things and enough knobs that we can tune on to try to get a little bit better for tomorrow. We’ll call the race the best that we know how to and try to maximize our finish.”

Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon didn’t participate in qualifying after separate incidents in practice. They’ll start in the back Sunday.