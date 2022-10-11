NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick, reportedly, going to 23XI year early

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 25: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 Lenovo/ThinkEdge Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to NASCAR journalist Lee Spencer, 23XI Racing has, reportedly, bought out the final year of Tyler Reddick’s contract with Richard Childress Racing. Reddick already had signed a contract to move from RCR to 23XI Racing ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

According to Spencer, an announcement is expected this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch already has been named driver of the No. 8 RCR Racing Chevrolet, currently driven by Reddick, next season. When the announcement of Busch’s hiring was made, team owner Richard Childress said Reddick would be moved to a third RCR entry to finish his contract with the team next year.

Kurt Busch’s future as a driver at 23XI remains up in the air. Busch, the driver of the No. 45 Toyota there, has been sidelined by concussion-like symptoms since a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., in July.

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, had said that Busch would have a seat with the team for as long as he wants one.

