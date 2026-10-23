NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick returns to victory lane at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 18: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK Toyota, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway on October 18, 2026 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick won the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. It was his sixth win of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season but his first since Kansas Speedway in April.

“This group never lost motivation, never lost the drive to keep searching and keep trying to find ways to make ourselves better, just be an all-around better team,” Reddick said.

Ryan Blaney finished second, Chase Elliott third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Corey Heim rounded out the top-five.

Bell led a race-high 85 laps of the 312-lap race. Joey Logano led 84 laps before a sixth-place finish.

Logano was the leader when Cody Ware brought out a caution on lap 223. The Ware caution was simultaneous to a Denny Hamlin flat tire. Hamlin also was nabbed speeding on pit road.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was first off pit road during the caution to take over the lead. He wound up 17th at the checkered flag, though, after leading 52 laps. He suffered a pit-road speeding penalty during a lap-283 caution for Kyle Larson.

“I was just trying to salvage anything; in the top 20 would have been great,” Larson said. “It’s a bummer, but it is what it is. It happens.”

Larson finished 34th.

Chase Briscoe, Elliott and Ty Gibbs stayed out during the Larson caution to restart in the top-three. On lap 295, Gibbs moved into the lead.

Logano won stage on at lap 60 with Hamlin in second.

Blaney started on the pole and led until a lap-44 caution for Michael McDowell and Riley Herbst. Hamlin was first off pit road after a two-tire stop during the caution. Logano was fourth out of the pits, the first driver with four new tires.

Logano took the lead from Hamlin on lap 53.

Logano completed a stage sweep by winning the 120-lap second stage on lap 185. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Briscoe and Bell were second snd third at stage-end.

Bell was second to Logano to restart for stage two after a two-tire stop. Bell then took the lead on a lap-69 restart.

Logano retook the lead by getting off pit road first during a lap-157 caution that came out when Austin Dillon snd Ty Dillon suffered flat tires.

Daniel Suarez finished the race in the seventh position. Briscoe finished eighth, Ross Chastain ninth and Gibbs 10th.