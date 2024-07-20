NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick takes Brickyard 400 pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick will be on the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval Sunday. He’ll start first for the 2024 edition of the Brickyard 400 after recording a 49.469-second/ 181.932 mph lap during the second round of Saturday’s qualifying session.

Reddick will be joined on the front row for the race’s green flag by his 23XI Racing co-owner and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

“That’s good! I mean, it seemed pretty solid,” Reddick said after posting the fastest lap in practice on Friday. “When you come to a place like this, that’s always something you hope for. I’ve been fortunate; we’ve run the road course here, and we’ve been really, really strong. Obviously, it seemed like Denny had a really good test, and we were able to get some good data from him. Yeah, tracks like this, it’s always a question mark to some degree. You know, how close is your sim preparation going to be? But it seemed like everyone did a pretty good job. Yeah, pretty happy with how the car drives. Certainly, it’s interesting how the draft works. I do feel like there is some sort of tow you can get out there, but also, the dirty air that comes with it is a challenge. So it was just a big learning session.”

The Toyota duo of Reddick and Hamlin were fast in both rounds of Cup qualifying. Hamlin’s 49.535-second/181.690 mph lap was tops among group A drivers in the first round. Reddick led group B drivers with a 49.278-second/182.637 mph lap in the opening round.

The next three positions on the race starting grid were claimed by a trio of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet drivers. Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson qualified third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Hamlin’s JGR teammate Ty Gibbs qualified sixth.

Ryan Blaney was the highest qualifying Ford driver in seventh. He’ll share row four on the grid with another Ford driver, Michael McDowell.

Chevrolet’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Toyota’s John Hunter Nemechek qualified ninth and 10th, respectively.