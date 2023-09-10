NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick wins in overtime at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick claimed his second win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400, the second race in the Cup Series playoffs. With his latest win, he joins Kyle Larson as drivers already locked into playoff round two by virtue of round-one wins.

“This Toyota Camry TRD had a lot of pace, and we’ve had really fast cars, and it’s really great to get it back to victory lane,” Reddick said.

Reddick’s win Sunday was the third win in the last four Kansas races for the No. 45 team from 23XI races, adding to the team’s sweep of last year with drivers Kurt Busch and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. It also completes a Toyota sweep of this year’s races at the track with 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin winning at Kansas earlier this year.

Hamlin finished second, Erik Jones third, and Larson was fourth after leading a race-high 99 laps. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five.

The race was extended by a lap, from a scheduled 267-lap distance to 268 laps, by a caution for debris from a Chris Buescher blown tire on lap 261.

Hamlin was the race leader before the caution, but pit strategy put him in fifth for the final restart. As Hamlin took four tires, Daniel Suarez stayed out, and Jones, Kyle Busch and Logano took two.

Jones took the lead on the restart, but Reddick took the lead en route to the white flag.

“Just an outstanding job by this whole 23XI team,” Reddick said. “We had really good pace, but just couldn’t get ahead of Denny, there, but chaos ensued, people stayed out, some took two tires, and the bottom lane opened up. It was pretty crazy.”

Hamlin took his lead from Brad Keselowski on lap 187. Hamlin, then, gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 216. He cycled back to the lead on lap 230.

Larson won the opening 80-lap stage. He led most of the stage after starting on the front row and taking the lead from pole sitter from Christopher Bell on a lap-10 restart.

The yellow flag waved for the first time on lap four when Martin Truex Jr. blew a tire and hit the wall.

“Just unfortunate and very unlucky. I took off really tight and I knew something was up and, then, cut a right-rear,” Truex said. Not really sure what happened, obviously, but it blew in the worst place possible. I hate it for my guys. We had an awesome Bass Pro Toyota Camry. We were going to have a great day, just not sure what we need to do to get some luck here.”

Larson gave up the lead to pit during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 40. He cycled back to the lead on lap 43.

Larson, then, lost the lead to Wallace Jr. on pit road during a lap-62 caution for spins by Austin Dillon and William Byron. Larson retook the lead on the lap-70 restart.

Bell made an extra stop after stage one because of a loose wheel. Buescher was called back to pit road during the Dillon-Byron caution for the same reason.

Keselowski won the 85-lap second stage on lap 165 after taking the lead from Chase Elliott on lap 163.

During a lap-127 caution for a slow Chase Briscoe, some drivers pitted while others stayed out. Kesrlowski was among those who pitted while frontrunners Elliott and Larson were among those who stayed out. Most who stayed out dropped through the field on the restart, but Elliott was an exception.

Elliott finished the stage third, also losing a position to Hamlin late in the stage.

Elliott took the lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Larson on a lap-114 restart that followed a lap-108 caution for Wallace. Wallace suffered a flat right-rear tire that sent him into the wall.

Right after Elliott took the lead, the yellow flag waved, again, for an Austin Cindric spin.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also got into the wall twice in stage two — first on lap 98 and, again, on lap 105. The race remained green both times.

Ross Chastain was penalized after stage two when a pit crew member went over the wall to soon.

In all, the yellow flag waved 10 times. Late-race cautions included one for a crash involving Harrison Burton and Carson Hocevar on lap 174.

Elliott finished sixth Sunday. Busch was seventh, Bell eighth, Keselowski ninth, and Alex Bowman was 10th.