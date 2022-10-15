NASCAR Cup: Tyler Reddick wins Las Vegas pole

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 15: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3Chi Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Tyler Reddick claimed his third pole of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a 29.252-second/184.603 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying for Sunday’s South Point 400.

“We were a bit off in practice,” Reddick said. “We went to work. We made some fantastic adjustments going into qualifying and got the car a lot closer.”

Reddick will share the front row of the race starting grid with Team Penske driver Austin Cindric. Team Penske drivers dominated the first round of qualifying with Cindric leading group B drivers in the opening round. Reddick was second to Cindric in the second group of round one.

“I feel like I left a little bit on the table, probably in three and four during the run,” Cindric said of his round-two qualifying attempt. “It was a good lap by Tyler. We had great speed in our Autotrader Ford Mustang. It has been since Gateway that all four of our cars made it to the final round (including the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford of Harrison Burton), so great job by the team and everybody involved. We have to translate good Saturdays into Sundays. We aren’t in the playoffs anymore, but we still want to win races, and I think we have a good shot to have a good day tomorrow.”

Cindric’s Penske teammates Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano posted the two fastest laps among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying with Blaney leading the way. By the end of qualifying, all three Team Penske drivers garnered top-five race starting spots — Blaney in fourth and Logano fifth.

Exactly half of the remaining eight playoff drivers advanced to round two to qualify in the top-10. Joining Blaney and Logano in the first five rows of Sunday’s starting grid will be William Byron in third and Christopher Bell in seventh.

Other top-10 qualifiers include Daniel Suarez in sixth, Harrison Burton eighth, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in ninth and Austin Dillon in 10th.

Playoff drivers qualifying outside the top-10 include Ross Chastain in 11th, Chase Briscoe in 16th, Chase Elliott in 20th and Denny Hamlin 31st.