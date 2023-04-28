NASCAR Cup: weather forecast impacts Dover schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved up the scheduled start of Sunday’s Wurth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway from 2 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. The live TV race broadcast still will be on FS1.

The time change is a result of expected inclement weather in the Dover area this weekend.

The Dover race weekend also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series. That series is scheduled to practice and at 3 p.m. Friday, with qualifying to follow, and race at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Xfinity practice/qualifying is unlikely to start on time, if at all, because of precipitation at the track.

Cup Series practice is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday with qualifying to follow at approximately 11:20 a.m.

