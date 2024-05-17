NASCAR Cup: Will Brown in third RCR car at Sonoma

By AMANDA VINCENT

Australian Supercars driver Will Brown is slated to drive the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the June 9 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. The race will be Brown’s Cup Series debut. The No. 33 will be a third entry for RCR, making Brown a teammate to series regulars Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

“Absolutely incredible opportunity to be able to head stateside and race at the highest level in America with @RCRracing!!” Brown (@will_brown87) posted on X on Wednesday. “Can’t wait to get to Sonoma and have been working hard to prep, but first we’ve got Supercars in Perth this weekend!”

Brown is the Repco Supercars Championship points leader. He has eight-career wins, including three this season. In eight races, so far, in 2024, he only has one finish worse than second.

Another Supercars driver, Brodie Kostecki, drove the No. 33 in the Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course last year. He finished 22nd in that race, his Cup Series debut.

