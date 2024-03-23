NASCAR Cup: William Byron claims another pole at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

For the second-consecutive year, William Byron will start on the pole for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. His pole-winning lap clocked in at 129.636 seconds/94.696 mph during the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday.

Toyota drivers qualified for the next three positions on the starting grid. Ty Gibbs qualified second to start the race alongside Byron on the front row. Tyler Reddick qualified third, and Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell qualified fourth.

Corey LaJoie qualified fifth.

Byron was fast throughout the day Saturday. He posted the fastest lap in practice, and, in the opening round of qualifying, he led group B drivers with a 129.144-second/95.079 mph lap. That was the fastest lap, overall, in round one.

“We’ve just got to go through the process of the race,” Byron said. “Just manage the runs, have enough long run speed. I feel we got a good balance with our car. We’ve been struggling to have smooth races, so this is a good start.”

Toyota dominated the top of the scoring pylon in qualifying, though, with six drivers, including all four JGR drivers, advancing to round two. Reddick’s 129.133-second/95.065 mph round-one laps led group A. Four of the five drivers advancing to round two from group A were behind the wheels of Toyotas.

Meanwhile, Ford was shutout from the top-10. Austin Cindric was the highest qualifying Ford driver in 11th.

Ross Chastain qualified sixth. Seventh through 10th were JGR drivers Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.