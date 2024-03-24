NASCAR Cup: William Byron dominates, wins at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron dominated the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, leading 42 laps of the 68-lap race on his way to his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was his 12th-career Cup Series win, his second on a road course. Sunday’s win also was Byron’s 10th victory in NASCAR’s Next Gen race car, the most of any driver, and Hendrick Motorsports’ 28th road-course win.

“Just thankful for the team I have around me,” Byron said.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs finished second and third. Bell passed his teammate for the position on lap 66.

“It seems, another lap, I would’ve got there for sure,” Bell said of gaining on Byron and the lead in the closing laps.

Ross Chastain and Gibbs took the lead and second from Byron on a lap 34 restart. Byron retook second from Gibbs on lap 36 and the lead from Chastain on lap 44.

Byron and Chastain, then, gave up the lead and second to pit during a final green-flag cycle of stops on lap 45. Byron cycled back to the lead with Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman in second.

Gibbs took second from Bowman on lap 61. Bowman was fourth at the checkered flag.

Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Bell won the first 15-lap stage, opting to stay out when most of his fellow-competitors pitted under green late in the stage. He took the lead when Byron and Gibbs gave up first snd second to pit on lap 13.

Byron started the race on the pole and Gibbs alongside on the front row. Byron led until his pit stop. Gibbs lost second to Reddick at the start but retook the position on lap six.

After pitting, Byron and Gibbs were sixth and seventh at the end of stage one.

Denny Hamlin won the second 15-lap stage at lap 30 with Ryan Blaney and Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. in third. Truex suffered a shattered wheel early in the race.

Like in stage one, most drivers pitted under green late in stage two. Reddick gave up second to pit on lap 27, and Byron gave up the lead to pit on lap 28.

Hamlin was among the handful of drivers who waited until after the stage to pit.

After stage one, Bell and Michael McDowell continued to stay out additional laps, so they restarted first and second for stage two, on strategies to run the race with only two pit stops. McDowell began losing positions on the lap-19 restart. Byron took the lead and Reddick second from Bell on lap 20.

By the end of the stage, McDowell suffered a steering issue.

When the round of pit stops completed under caution after stage two, Byron and Gibbs were back up to first and second for the restart.

A.J. Allmendinger finished the race in the sixth position, and Chastain finished seventh. Chris Buescher was the highest-finishing Ford driver and the only Ford driver in the top-10 in eighth. Kyle Busch finished ninth and Truex 10th.

The yellow flag waved only twice at the end of each of the first two stages. There were no cautions for on-track incidents.