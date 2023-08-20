NASCAR Cup: William Byron dominates, wins at Watkins Glen

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron won his NASCAR Cup Series-leading fifth win of 2023 Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in the Go Bowling at the Glen. It was his first-career win on a road course but Hendrick Motorsports’ fifth-straight at the Glen.

“It feels really good, man,” Byron said. “It’s a huge credit to the race team behind me. I want to thank Max Papis for this. This is the first road-course win, and we’ve worked years and years for this. Just thanks to him. I know he’s watching back home. Thanks to all the guys on the team, Valvoline, Liberty, Axalta. I did a lot of laps this weekend on iRacing this week. I got a new simulator at home, so thanks to those guys. Just thanks to everyone back home who supports me. It’s a great win. I don’t know what it means and all that. I don’t read into that, but I think it shows that when we are at our best we can perform like this.”

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell finished second and third. A third JGR driver, Ty Gibbs, also finished in the top-five in fifth.

A.J. Allmendinger finished fourth.

Byron led a race-high 66 laps of the 90 laps that made up the race, his first laps led at Watkins Glen. He gave up the lead for the final time to pit under green on lap 55. After his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, ran out of fuel on the same lap, resulting in the only caution of the race, Byron cycled back to the lead when pit stops completed.

“We seemed to go through that summer slump in July and August. For some reason we can’t quite put the races together,” Byron said. “I think it’s the race tracks, itself. We came this weekend with a good mindset, focusing on getting ready for the postseason. We’ve had fast cars, but we just haven’t executed races. Today was just faultless. Rudy (Fugle, crew chief), everybody, all the spotters — thanks to everybody. This is a cool win. Road courses have been tough, so it’s fun to get a win.”

During the final cycle of stops, another of Byron’s HMS teammates, Kyle Larson, was penalized for speeding on pit road.

Michael McDowell won the first of two 20-lap stages. After starting the race in the third position, he took second from Byron on lap one and the lead from pole sitter Hamlin on lap four.

Byron was second at the end of stage one and Hamlin third.

A cycle of green-flag pit stops got underway on lap 16, but the front runners waited until after the end of the stage to make initial pit stops.

Byron won the second 20-lap stage on lap 40.

As the first cycle of green-flag pit stops neared completion early in stage two, McDowell was penalized for driving through too many pit boxes on lap 21. Byron cycled to the lead on lap 24.

JGR drivers Hamlin Gibbs were second and third at the end of stage two.

McDowell suffered another pit-road penalty later in the race when a pit-crew member went over the wall too soon. Then, he suffered a mechanical issue in the final 15 laps of the race.

All four JGR drivers nearly finished in the top-five Sunday with Martin Truex Jr. in sixth. Chris Buescher finished seventh, Tyler Reddick was eighth, and Team Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano rounded out the top-10.