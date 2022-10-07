NASCAR Cup: William Byron gets points back

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver William Byron speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday changed the penalties NASCAR assessed William Byron and the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team after Byron spun Denny Hamlin during a caution in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 25. The panel eliminated the deduction of 25 driver and owner points for the driver and race team but increased Byron’s fine from $50,000 to $100,000.

The penalty changes improve Byron’s chances at playoff advancement beyond Sunday’s race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval. Eight driver will advance after Sunday’s race. With the points deduction, Byron was 10th in the standings, 11 points below the cut-off. With the points returned to him, Byron heads into the Roval race seventh in points, 14 points to the good.

