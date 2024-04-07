NASCAR Cup: William Byron leads Hendrick 1-2-3 at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron celebrated Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary with a race win Sunday in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was Byron’s third win eight races into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Byron’s latest win was HMS’s 305th Cup Series win, the 29th at Martinsville.

“So, just so proud of everyone at Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said. “Grew up a big Hendrick fan, and to be here for the 40th anniversary and all that goes into, just this organization. All the people, it’s all about the people. And just want to thank Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and Linda (Hendrick) and everyone involved.”

Hendrick drivers swept the top-three of the finishing order with Kyle Larson in second and Chase Elliott third.

Byron also led a race-high 88 laps and Larson 86 laps.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was best of the rest in fourth. Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five.

“We got good at the end,” Blaney said. “It was an uphill battle, for sure. We had the issue on pit road and had to restart in the back, and nobody could pass anybody. Jonathan (Hassler, crew chief) made a good call to put two on it at the start of the third stage, and we kind of established ourselves a little bit back in the top-10. We were able to work on our car, again, once we got a little clean air and seeing what the car was doing and how to get it better. After the green-flag stop, I was really fast. I passed a handful of guys. I was kind of shocked. I held on pretty good but stalled out when I got to the 11 (Denny Hamlin). Overall, I am proud of the fight back from our group. Obviously, not the first half of the race we wanted, and we didn’t get any stage points, but I am proud of the fight and perseverance of the Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang 12 team. We will go on to Texas.”

The race, scheduled for 400 laps, went into overtime and was extended to 415 laps after John Hunter Nemechek hit the wall with a flat right-front tire on lap 399.

The HMS trio was first through third, with Byron as the leader, when the final caution came out. That yellow flag erased a 3.1-second lead for Byron.

Elliott was the Hendrick driver in second for the final restart but was passed by Larson on the last lap.

Denny Hamlin was the highest-running non-Hendrick driver in fourth before the Nemechek caution, but Hamlin gave up his position to pit for new tires. He wound up 11th at the checkered flag.

“We were just trying to do anything we could to steal one with our Sport Clips Toyota,” Hamlin said. “We needed so many cars to do it. Even still, the tires didn’t wear enough to matter. We saw when Joey (Logano) stayed out on those 80-lap lefts and led most of the stage. Tires didn’t wear, and we just struggled to pass all day. Once I came out of that cycle third or fourth, that’s kind of just where I stayed.”

Hamlin was the leader when the race’s only green-flag pit cycle got underway on 297. He gave up the lead to make his stop on lap 299.

Elliott got out of the pits ahead of Hamlin, and Byron passed Elliott for position before the cycle of stops completed. Byron, then, took the lead on lap 327 when he passed Daniel Suarez before Suarez made his final pit stop.

Elliott and Larson also passed Suarez to take top-three positions in the running order.

Elliott also took a lead from Hamlin on a lap-194 restart, but Hamlin retook the positiom on lap 258.

Larson won the 80-lap opening stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage.

Wallace was second at the end of the stage after starting on the front row. The top-three starters were top-three at stage-end with Elliott in third.

Hamlin won the 100-lap second stage at lap 180. Like in stage one, Wallace was second at the end of stage two.

Hamlin took second from Wallace on lap 163 and the lead from Joey Logano on lap 170. Wallace, then, retook second from Logano.

Logano was fifth at the end of stage two after leading most of the stage. He got the lead by getting off pit road first with a two-tire stop after stage one.

The first unscheduled caution came in stage two for debris on lap 114.

In all, the yellow flag waved five times, including a caution for a Christopher Bell spin on lap 203.

Logano finished the race in the sixth position, and Tyler Reddick was seventh. A fourth HMS driver, Alex Bowman, finished eighth. Strwart-Haas Racing teammates Ryam Preece and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-10.

“It was a solid day,” Logano said. “I think we got fifth or sixth-place points in each stage, somewhere around there. We led a bunch of laps. We got out front, but the tire came apart at the end of that stage, there, which cost us a stage win, unfortunately. We took that risk to do it and ended up in the same spot that we were going to be, so really, no risk there. After that, we kind of lost control of the race, and once that happened, once you lost the lead, nobody was going to pass anybody. The only car I saw passing was the 12 (Blaney). That was pretty impressive. The rest of us just followed each other all day.”