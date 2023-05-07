NASCAR Cup: William Byron leads Hendrick front-row sweep in Kansas qualifying

By AMANDA VINCENT

The starting grid for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway will feature an all-Hendrick Motorsports front row. William Byron will start on the pole after posting a 30.133-second/179.206 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday.

“I had to work on the balance (in practice) to get (the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet) freer for qualifying, but it seemed like we did that there,” Byron said. “So really good through (turns) one and two and got a little tight through three and four, so I’ve got some data to probably study of how I can get through that end. But I’m just proud of the effort from the whole team.”

Byron will share the front row with teammate Kyle Larson.

VIDEO: William Byron talks about his Kansas pole

The sky at Kansas Speedway went back and forth between sunny and cloudy, and cloudy conditions for group B in the opening round led to faster laps than those posted by drivers in group A. Ross Chastain led group B in round one with a 30.224-second/178.666 mph lap while Martin Truex Jr.’s group A-leading 30.488-second/177.119 mph lap wouldn’t have been good enough to advance to the second round among group B.

By the end of qualifying, Chastain was third and Truex fourth to share row two of the grid. The front-row starters also came from different groups with Byron advancing from group A with the second-fastest lap, and Larson advancing with the third-fastest lap in group B.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying for top-10 starting spots included Tyler Reddick in fifth and Joey Logano in sixth. Logano was one of only two Ford drivers to qualify in the top-10. The other was his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in 10th. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin qualified seventh and eighth. Daniel Suarez qualified ninth.