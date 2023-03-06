NASCAR Cup: William Byron leads Hendrick one-two-three at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron led a race-high 176 laps and led a Hendrick Motorsports one-two-three finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday in the Pennzoil 400, the third race of the 2023 Cup Series season. It was Byron’s fifth-career Cup Series win and completed a trend of Chevrolet winners in the first three races of the season.

“Just been really confident about the group of guys that I have on this 24 team,” Byron said. “They work extremely hard, and we spent a lot of time in the off-season just going through running at the sim with Chevy and running on iRacing and just trying to get better as a race car driver and as a team. It’s all about the team. It’s a great pit crew.”

Teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman finished second and third in overtime after Aric Almirola wrecked on lap 263 of the race that was scheduled for 267 laps.

Multiple cars, including those of A.J. Allmendinger and Brad Keselowski, spun on the final lap but the race remained green to the checkered flag.

Martin Truex Jr. was the only lead-lap driver who stayed out during the caution, only the second caution for an on-track incident. He restarted surrounded by Hendrick cars, each with two new tires.

Larson was the leader before the caution, but Byron beat him off pit road.

“It’s just part of Cup racing,” Larson said. It seems like kind of laps down, lap by lap, and then, sure enough, the yellow lights come on.

“Yeah, you’ve just got to get over that and, then, try to execute a good pit stop, and I thought I did a really good job getting to my sign and getting to the commitment line. I had a gap to William behind me, and their pit crew must have just did a really good job and got out in front of us, and that gave up the front row to us. I knew I was in trouble with the 19 (Truex) staying out. I felt like William was going to get by him.”

Byron took the lead before the white flag, and Larson and Bowman passed Truex on the final lap. By the end, Truex was back to seventh.

Byron, Larson and Bowman were running first through third when Joey Logano hit the wall and, then, slid through the infield after a three-wide battle with Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch on lap 182.

After bringing out the first caution for an on-track incident, Logano was out of the race when his team couldn’t complete repairs before the damage-repair clock ran out.

“Considering how we’ve been here in the past, you kind of expect a little bit more performance today than what we had,” race pole sitter Logano said. “Just off on overall speed. We had the balance somewhat close – just not fast. We have to go back to the drawing board for when we come back here.”

Denny Hamlin took only two tires during the Logano caution to get off pit road first and restart with the lead. But Larson took the lead on lap 197.

Hamlin still was running among the HMS brigade before the final caution. He wound up outside the top-10 at the finish, though, in 11th.

Hamlin began the third and final cycle of green-flag stops from the second position on lap 219. When the cycle completed on lap 227, Larson was back up front.

Byron took second from Hamlin a few laps later.

Byron also won the 80-lap opening stage and the 85-lap stage two with Larson in second for both stages. The accomplishment was the first, ever, Cup Series stage sweep for Byron.

Byron, Larson, and Ross Chastain ran in the top-three most of stage one after Byron took the lead from Logano on lap 10.

The top-three drivers made pit stops during a green-flag cycle of stops on lap 36. When the cycle completed on lap 41, Byron was back in the lead with Larson and Chastain in second and third.

The Hendrick dominance, specifically Byron’s dominance, continued through the second stage. Byron led an HMS top-three at the end of stage two with Bowman in third.

Bowman joined Byron and Larson in the top-three on lap 113. But on lap 127, after the completion of a second green-flag cycle of pit stops, Christopher Bell took third from Bowman. By lap 152, Bowman was back by Bell in third.

Other top-10 finishers included Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in fourth, Christopher Bell in fifth, Austin Cindric in sixth, Justin Haley in eighth, Kevin Harvick in ninth and Daniel Suarez in 10th.