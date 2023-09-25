NASCAR Cup: William Byron notches milestone win for Hendrick

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron began round two, or the round of 12, of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The win that locked Byron into the round of eight was his sixth of the season and was the 300th Cup Series victory for Hendrick Motorsports.

Ross Chastain finished second, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was third, Christopher Bell fourth, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Wallace led a race-high 111 laps of the 267-lap race. Kyle Larson dominated the final 100 laps and led a total of 99 laps.

Larson was the leader for a lap-249 restart from a lap-242 caution for J.J. Yeley, but as Larson and Wallace battled for the top spot, Larson wrecked and Wallace assumed the lead.

Byron took the lead from Wallace on the final restart on lap 262 that followed the 11th and final caution on lap 255 for a multi-car crash involving Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric and Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith, Erik Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick.

“Man, that’s badass. I finally got a good restart at the end,” Byron said. “Just ooh, it was hot today. I think it’s finally hitting me. But number 300 for Hendrick Motorsports. Kyle really deserved this one, got to say. Those guys were really fast all day, and hate it for them at the end.

“Man, it was awesome to get our car to the front. I loved clean air. We just fought through traffic all day and our Liberty University Chevy was just tight back in traffic but had good pace. This was one of those hot days; it felt like I was playing football and went through two a days, just wanted to quit. It was a grind-it-out day, and our team was there at the end. I’m really proud of this one, as hot as it was and as tough as it was. We’ll take it and go on to the next round.”

Other cautions in the final lap included a yellow flag for Daniel Suarez on lap 209.

Reddick won the 80-lap opening stage through pit strategy. He took the lead from Chris Buescher on a one-lap, green-flag sprint to the end of the stage after being one of eight drivers who stayed out during a lap-74 caution for Kyle Busch.

“It felt really good when we came off of pit road after that green-flag stop. The car had good grip in it,” Busch said. “We had those couple of yellows back-to-back, and we restarted on the outside. I felt like I had a flat right-front, and I was going to come to pit road. I second-guessed it and said, ‘I don’t think so, man. It’s just something is wrong; something isn’t right, but it’s not a flat’. And just all on its own, just turned into the bottom of the race track in turn one, and it just swapped ends on me. That’s the rear, not the front, not having grip, so I just don’t know.

“I hate it for everyone on this No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet team. I felt like our car was, for sure, a top-five or top-10 car today. That right there, I just said it two laps before that. I got up on the high-side and was like, “You know what? I just need to stop and just run the bottom, make laps here, just finish the stage,’ and it swaps ends on me.”

Wallace started on the pole and dominated the stage before pitting during the Busch caution. He finished the stage in 10th.

Wallace first gave up the lead during a cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 39. The first caution of the race when Austin Dillon lost his right-rear wheel on lap 42 interrupted the cycle of stops, but when stops completed, Wallace was, once again, the leader with Ross Chastain in second.

“Yeah, we had a loose wheel,” Dillon said. “It stinks. It’s kind of been the way our year has gone. Coming off of turn two, it’s a little slick, there, getting up to speed. I didn’t really think it was a loose wheel, but it was really loose, which could have given me a little bit of a hint. But I got down into turns three and four; you can just see the wheel comes off. It’s unfortunate. We’ll go back to work, try to stay positive through the rest of the year and try to get a win for this No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Chevy team.”

The Dillon caution was the first of a rash of three cautions in short succession. The next was on the lap-49 restart for an Alex Bowman and Aric Almirola restart. On the lap-54 restart, Todd Gilliland brought out another caution with a lost right-rear wheel.

Larson won the 85-lap second stage that ended on lap 165.

Wallace had retaken the lead from Reddick with a two-tire pit stop during a lap-111 caution for Corey LaJoie. Larson restarted seventh with four new tires and took the lead from Larson on lap 143.

Several more drivers took positions from Wallace late in the stage after four-tire stops. Wallace wound up ninth at the end of stage two.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chase Briscoe.