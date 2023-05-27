NASCAR Cup: William Byron on Coca-Cola 600 pole

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 14: William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Throwback Chevrolet, celebrates with the trophy after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 14, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain throughout the day Saturday at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway has resulted in the cancellation of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying. NASCAR, instead, has set the starting grid for Sunday evening’s Coca-Cola 600 using a formula that includes points and previous race finish and fastest laps, putting William Byron on the pole.

“This is one of my favorite races of the season,” Byron said. “Not only are we racing at home, but it’s my home track. I usually have family here and the race just has so much history behind it. I remember going to Charlotte (Motor Speedway) as a kid to watch races and how memorable the weekend was. Not only that, but it’s literally right by the shop, so I know winning at Charlotte is a big deal to Mr. (Rick) Hendrick and all of Hendrick Motorsports. Hopefully, we keep up the good runs we’ve been having this year and can add another one on Sunday.”

Byron won the most recent points-paying race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Kevin Harvick will start on the front row alongside Byron. Brad Keselowski and defending race winner Denny Hamlin will share row two.

“I feel like our cars have definitely gotten better on the mile-and-a-half tracks,” Hamlin said. “Obviously, we did win the last mile-and-a-half at Kansas, so I’m optimistic going into this weekend. We know we will have to beat the Hendrick (Motorsports) guys if we want to have a shot, but I feel like we’ve been trending in the right direction on these types of tracks. We have as good a chance as anyone. We just have to execute throughout the race and be there at the end.”