NASCAR Cup: William Byron on Homestead pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron, who won at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year, will begin his attempt to defend that win from the pole for Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 after posting a 32.454-second/166.389 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday. It’s his first pole of the 2022 season but the eighth of his Cup Series career.

“Anywhere in that top 10 is a good place to start here,” Byron said.

Byron will share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid with Christopher Bell.

Byron was second to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson among group B drivers in the opening round of qualifying. Larson’s 32.060-second/168.434 mph lap in round one was the only lap of the day over 168 mph. By the end of qualifying, Larson was fifth, third among HMS drivers.

Byron and Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott qualified third.

Both 23XI Racing substitute drivers advanced to round two of qualifying Saturday. John Hunter Nemechek, subbing for the suspended Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., was fastest among group A drivers in round one with a 32.253-second/167.426 mph lap. He qualified fourth to share row two of Sunday’s starting grid with Elliott.

Ty Gibbs, the substitute for injured Kurt Busch, qualified sixth to start alongside Larson in row three.

Both Roush Fenway Keselowski drivers also advanced to the final round of qualifying. Chris Bueshcer qualified eighth to share row four on the race starting grid with seventh-place starter Tyler Reddick. And Buescher’s teammate Brad Keselowski qualified ninth.

A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-10 in the final round of qualifying to start 10th Sunday.