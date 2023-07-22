NASCAR Cup: William Byron on Pocono pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron will start on the pole for the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Sunday after notching a 52.746-second/170.629 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday. It’s his fifth pole of the season but the first of his career at Pocono.

“Qualifying is super-rewarding at this place,” Byron said. “I’ve always loved coming to Pocono ever since Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) and I were together (in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series). He brought a really fast truck here. We’ve just kind of have had a feel for the place after that.

“Tomorrow is a long day. Rehydrate, regroup, had a long week of racing, so hopefully, tomorrow is a good result for us. It would be nice to get a win.”

Martin Truex Jr. will start alongside Byron on the front row.

Truex was one of five Toyota drivers to advance to round two of qualifying to contend for top-10 starting positions. Round one was led by the 23XI Racing duo of Tyler Reddick and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. Wallace was the first driver to surpass the 170 mph mark in qualifying, and his round-one lap was tops among group A drivers. Reddick’s lap was fastest, overall, in round one to lead group B.

Neither 23XI driver qualified in the top-five, though. Reddick wound up seventh. Wallace qualified 10th after getting into the wall and falling off the pace in round two.

Two drivers spun in the opening round and, as a result, wound up in the back of the starting grid. Todd Gilliland spun among group A drivers, and group B driver Chase Elliott followed suit.

Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 included Kyle Larson in third, Kevin Harvick fourth, Christopher Bell fifth, Joey Logano sixth, Denny Hamlin eighth and Austin Cindric in ninth.

“It was good,” Harvick said. “We had a good practice and a good qualifying session and a good starting spot, so we’re off to a good start.”