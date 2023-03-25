NASCAR Cup: William Byron on pole at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series poke of 2023 and his first pole at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. Will a 130.760-second/93.882 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying, he claimed the top starting spot for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the sixth Cup Series race of 2023 but the first road-course race of the season.

“We made big improvements with the car overnight,” Byron said. “I thought that practice helped us to get a little bit better and get the back of the car settled down. It’s really fun to get the first pole of the year. Obviously, we’ve been on a good stretch, here, of late. Tomorrow is what pays, so we’ve just got to be there at the end.”

Tyler Reddick was second in round two of qualifying to share the front row of Sunday’s starting grid. Reddick was fastest in the opening round of Saturday’s qualifying session. Going out in group B of the opening round, he posted a 130.305-second/94.210 mph lap, the only lap in round one that clicked in under 131 seconds and the only lap of the entire qualifying session over 94 mph.

Eventual pole sitter Byron was second among group A drivers in round one. Erik Jones led group A with a 131.678-second/93.227 mph lap in the opening round. Chevrolet swept the five advancing positions from group A.

Toyota driver Reddick and third-place qualifier Austin Cindric, in a Ford, were the only two non-Chevrolet drivers to qualify in the top-10.

“Good execution by everyone in our Discount Ford Mustang in qualifying,” Cindric said. “I feel like this weekend, more than others, qualifying will certainly have an impact on your ability to have a good finish without the stage cautions. So solid place to start; it gives us great pit selection. But we’re still lacking a bit of overall pace to try and challenge. I really thought I nailed my lap in the second round – just not enough. We’re definitely focused on trying to have a good car for tomorrow, and I’m hoping this pays off.”

Jones wound up eighth in round two. Other drivers advancing to round two and qualifying in the top-10 included Jordan Taylor (sub for Chase Elliott in the No.9) in fourth, Daniel Suarez fifth, Alex Bowman sixth, A.J. Allmendinger seventh, Kyle Busch ninth, and Noah Gragson in 10th.