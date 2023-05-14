NASCAR Cup: William Byron wins at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron claimed his third NASCAR Cup Series win in the first 13 races of the 2023 season and his first at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Sunday in the Goodyear 400.

“My granddad passed away on Thursday, and just, man, I wish my family could be here,” Byron said. “Just things have a way of working out, honestly. It just worked out that way today. We didn’t have the best third stage. We just kept battling, and things just kind of come back around.

“Want to wish happy Mother’s Day to my mom. My sister just graduated school, so big day. Definitely didn’t expect this. But just thankful for a great team, and yeah, just things have a way of working out, and come back here to Darlington and have it go exactly the other way (than a year ago).”

Kevin Harvick finished second and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was third. Brad Keselowski and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five.

“Yeah, unfortunately, we had that one bad pit stop that set us behind, but this team never gives up,” Wallace said. “It feels good to rebound fifth. I keep looking at that pylon, and I’m still pissed off. There are a couple cars up there that were in a wreck that got put back in front of us. That’s bull crap, and it’s frustrating that we got beat like that, because I feel that our car was really good, especially at the beginning. I thought we were a second-place car to the 19 (Martin Truex Jr.). All in all for Dr. Pepper, Toyota, this 23 team, proud of our guys, proud of the pit crew for rebounding and giving us a shot with a good points day.”

Byron was the beneficiary of a brawl between another of his HMS teammates, Kyle Larson, and Ross Chastain for the lead on a lap-288 restart. A Larson-Chastain wreck put the race under caution for the eighth time and sent it into overtime, adding two laps to the 293-lap scheduled distance, with Byron as the leader and Harvick in second.

On the final restart, Byron pulled away from Harvick.

“We had a good car all day,”Harvick said. “We just could never get up toward the front. Our Sunny Delight Ford Mustang struggled in traffic today, but we were really good at the second half of the run and just struggled at the beginning of the run. We had good track position, and then, had a bad pit stop under green, but had everything work out at the end. I didn’t have anything for WIlliam. The front is torn up pretty good, but they did a great job and just kind of kept ourselves in the game, and you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Larson wound up 20th at the checkered flag and Chastain was 29th after the two drivers combined to lead most of the second half of the race. Chastain led 83 laps to Larson’s 29.

After a caution for a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spin on lap 210, the race field cycled through green-flag pit stops before lap 250. Chastain was the leader before the cycle of stops, but when Denny Hamlin finally stoped to complete the cycle on lap 263, Larson was the leader.

The final three cautions came in close succession. After a Ryan Newman spin on lap 276, Chastain took the lead from Larson by a scant margin on the lap-281 restart, just before a multi-car crash that included Martin Truex Jr. Truex led a race-high 145 laps in the first half of the race.

Other drivers collected in that crash included Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Elliott, Keselowski, Harvick, Aric Almirola and Ryan Blaney.

Truex Jr. dominated the opening 90-lap stage, taking the stage win after starting on the pole. Fellow-front-row starter Wallace was credited with leading lap one after nosing out ahead of Truex.

Wallace ran second to Truex most of stage one, but Byron was in the position at stage-end after passing Wallace on lap 79.

The first stage included a caution for fluid on lap 38.

Truex’s domination continued through the first half of the race, but Chastain took the lead on lap 151 and won the 95-lap stage two on lap 185.

Truex closed on Chastain and battled him for the lead behind the lapped car of Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez on the final lap of the stage. Chastain and Truex made contact that sent Truex into a spin.

Truex wound up 10th at the end of the stage that ended under caution because of his spin.

The second stage ran caution-free until the final lap, resulting in a cycle of green-flag pit stops that began on lap 133. Truex gave up the lead to pit on lap 138 but was back up front when stops completed.

After the stage, Chastain lost the lead to Larson on pit road. The race, then, restarted with a nine-car crash on lap 194 when one of Erik Jones’ wheels came off his car. Others collected included Suarez, Todd Gilliland, Michael McDowell, Austin Dillon. Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson and Ty Gibbs.

Chastain, then, retook the lead on lap 203.

Harrison posted his first top-10 finish of the season on Sunday in sixth. Kyle Busch finished seventh, Justin Haley eighth, Blaney ninth, and Chris Buescher was 10th.